Currituck Sheriff
Joshua Keith Cavana, 34, of the 230 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was issued a criminal summons for domestic violence-violation of a valid protective order on July 13. He was released in lieu of an unsecured bond.
Branden Paul Soldal, 28, of the 120 block of Carolina Road, South Mills, was arrested July 13 and charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of Schedule I controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of maintaining a place/vehicle for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Kurt William Geyer, 51, of the 100 block of Kiernan Road, Perkinsville, Vermont, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Dalton Lee Dean Chappelle, 25, of the 1560 block of Whaleyville, Suffolk, Virginia, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering (forced) and injury to personal property.
Jenna Marie Baer, 23, of the 100 block of Blossum Brooks Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Lavonne Elsie Barty, 49, of the 100 block of Deer Run Circle, Shelby, was arrested July 14 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Greg Richard Battaglia, 44, of the 130 block of Soundside Estates Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 14 and charged with one felony count each of possession of Schedule I controlled substance and being a fugitive from another state.
Reginald Charles Pitt, 35, of the 100 block of Dana Street, Moyock, was issued a criminal summon for one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, not impaired and hit/run, leaving the scene of property damage, July 15.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9020 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on female. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond. He also was charged the same day with resisting a public officer. He posted a $500 secured bond for that charge.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Jamonty Du-Pree Hyder, 26, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana. He was released after posting a $438 cash bond.
Allan Wayne Blamire, 45, of the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Gary Mitchell Michael Jr., 41, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, 23, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance. He was release after posting a $6,000 secured bond.