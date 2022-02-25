Currituck Sheriff
Shamra Dureall Everette, 40, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with violation of the notary act. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Paul Michael Beaumont, 60, of the 100 block of Deerfield Trail, Shawboro, was issued two criminal summons Feb. 12 for violation of the county's nuisance ordinance and one for violating the county's leash ordinance.
Matthew James Dees, 43, of the 3800 block of Jousting Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving without a driver's license/renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $500 secured bond.
Matthew Alexander Olah, 49, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $400 cash bond was set.
Maria Nicole Fronius, 28, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support and three counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Sherri April Derkach, 42, of the 900 block of 12th St., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Bruce Randall Ferrier, 62, of the 100 block of Caco St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with two counts of assault on a female, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and ethnic intimidation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Lucas James Standridge, 23, of the 6900 block of Ryan Gulch Road, Silver Thorne, Colorado, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Michael John Dircks, 27, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with felony assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation, misdemeanor assault on a female and assault on a child under age 12. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Mary Gail Harper, 59, of the 130 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with two counts felony conversion. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Daniel John ONeil, 25, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Lindsey Denise Keen, 26, of the 140 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kevin Alexander Hunt, 39, of the 100 block of Foutz Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Elizabeth City Police
Eugene Otis Bell, 59, of P.O. Box 3104, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for second-degree trespass.
Demetrius Odeal-Emanuel White, 41, of the 100 block of Patrick Drive, Hertford, was cited Feb. 12 for driving while license revoked.
Nor Raymundo Hernandez, 30, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 12 for driving without a license.
Tiaheem Lamar Ricks, 27, of the 100 block of Lassiter Lane, Sunbury, was cited Feb. 13 for driving while license revoked.
Verona Kay Bess, 54, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was cited Feb. 13 for driving with an improper registration.
Qua Veyon Quo Maine Cofield, 20, of the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with improper registration.
Troy Darnell White, 52, of the 1200 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for driving with improper registration.
Juan Antonio Domingo-Perez, 26, of the 800 block of Sawyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kim Da Ola Whidbee, 54, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving with improper registration.
Annie Delores Whidbee, 66, of the 500 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving without liability insurance.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 33, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving while license suspended.
Jack Hixon, 57, of the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving without an operator's license.
Karisha Lavette Eure, 40, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with resisting arrest. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Leslie Renee Scott, 29, of the 400 block of Harriot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Austin Edward Madden, 24, of the 1300 block of Georgia Highway 80, Warrenton, Ga., was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Max Addison Cameron, 20, of the 100 block of Summerfield St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Jamaal Antonio Bryant, 30, of the 200 block of King Charles Ave., Cameron, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.
Aniya Jackie Palmer, 21, of the 200 block of Drummond's Point, Edenton, was cited Feb. 16 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.