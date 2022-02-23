Currituck Sheriff
Shamra Dureall Everette, 40, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with violation of the notary act. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Paul Michael Beaumont, 60, of the 100 block of Deerfield Trail, Shawboro, was issued two criminal summons Feb. 12 for violating the county's nuisance ordinance and one for violating the county's leash ordinance.
Matthew James Dees, 43, of the 3800 block of Jousting Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving without a driver's license/renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $500 secured bond.
Matthew Alexander Olah, 49, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $400 cash bond was set.
Maria Nicole Fronius, 28, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support and three counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Eugene Otis Bell, 59, of P.O. Box 3104, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for second-degree trespass.
Demetrius Odeal-Emanuel White, 41, of the 100 block of Patrick Drive, Hertford, was cited Feb. 12 for driving while license revoked.
Nor Raymundo Hernandez, 30, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 12 for driving without a license.
Tiaheem Lamar Ricks, 27, of the 100 block of Lassiter Lane, Sunbury, was cited Feb. 13 for driving while license revoked.
Verona Kay Bess, 54, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was cited Feb. 13 for driving with an improper registration.
Qua Veyon Quo Maine Cofield, 20, of the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with improper registration.
Troy Darnell White, 52, of the 1200 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 13 for driving with improper registration.
Juan Antonio Domingo-Perez, 26, of the 800 block of Sawyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kim Da Ola Whidbee, 54, of the 700 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving with improper registration.
Annie Delores Whidbee, 66, of the 500 block of New Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 15 for driving without liability insurance.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 33, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving while license suspended.
Jack Hixon, 57, of the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 16 for driving without an operator's license.
Karisha Lavette Eure, 40, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with resisting arrest. She was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.