Currituck Sheriff
William Skyler Roache, 22, of the 1100 block of Austin St., Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lauren Lindsey Clapper, 22, of the 100 block of Holly Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 12 for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christian Lynn Younger, 24, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Austin Michael Mince, 22, of the 100 block of B and B Lane, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Lennard Dulan Rampersad, 45, of the 300 block of S. Orange Ave., South Orange, N.J., was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Preston Ross Barley, 42, of the 47000 block of Gaskins Lane, Buxton, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison on the same day. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Curtis Timothy Blake, 35, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Jeffrey Jason Harris, 44, of the 3500 block of Sierra Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Cartey Bertrande Leigh, 50, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with 2 counts of felony failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $70,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Gilbert Williams, 37, of the 100 block of Peach Tree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement agencies or officers. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Anthony Antron Etheridge, 38, of the 100 block of Jones Circle, Manteo, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Thomas Phillip Rowsey, 45, of the 900 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ronald Gene Vannostrand, 61, of the 100 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Maria Nicole Fronius, 26, of the 100 block of Scaff Lane, Aydlett, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle with an altered registration card/tag and operating or allowing someone to operate a motor vehicle with no registration. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,300 secured bond was set.