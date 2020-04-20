Currituck Sheriff
Aven Kristina Wilson, 28, of the 100 block of Annas Way, Grandy, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kristyn Cheyenne Champlin, 23, of the 100 block of S. Goosewing Court, Grandy, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with an altered registration card/tag. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Julie Marie Mendoza, 51, of the 2400 block of Johnston Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Skyler Rayne Whitfield, 26, of the 100 block of Pine St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Vincent Anthony Hamill, 37, of the 300 block of Cawdor Crossing, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 7 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
James Tyler Walck, 26, of the 100 block of Alder Lane, Moyock, was arrested March 7 and charged with injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested March 7 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, hit and run and operating a motor vehicle with no operator's license or insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Ruth Marie Vella, 64, of the 300 block of S. Chesire Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Dkwan Winslow, 39, of the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Ben Roy Williams, 57, of the 100 block of Southmills Road, Moyock, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no liability insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Cartey Bertrande Leigh, 50, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested March 9 and charged served a true bill of indictment for felony being a habitual felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $35,000 secured bond was set.
Phyllis Cole, 59, of the 500 block of Trolling Lane, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons March 9 for first degree trespassing.
Troy Glenn Yarbrough, 57, of the 500 block of Trolling Lane, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons March 9 for first degree trespassing.
Susan Bowden McGann, 62, of the 70 block of Poteskeet Trail, Kitty Hawk, was arrested March 9 and charged with simple assault.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested March 10 and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious registration. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,500 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Ann Bella, 32, of the 2100 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested March 10 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Skyla Mae Gibbs, 21, of the 100 block of Perkins Lane, Coinjock, was arrested March 10 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
James Dobe Gibb, 55, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was arrested March 10 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Joe Hammond, 63, of the 100 block of Mallard Court, Grandy, was arrested March 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Molly Marilyn Hoppe, 29, of the 200 block of Snows Lane, Powells Point, was arrested March 11 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Christopher Gilbert Williams, 37, of the 100 block of Peach Tree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Heather Ann Christie Midgett, 49, of the 100 block of N. Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested March 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Ryan Merritt Smith, 25, of the 300 block of Preservation Reach, Chesapeake, Va., was issued a criminal summons March 12 for writing a worthless check.
Lucas James Anglin, 22, of the 1400 block of Hazel Ave., Chesapeake, Va., was arrested March 12 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Roy Earl Lucas, 56, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 12 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Ronald Gene Vannostrand, 61, of the 100 block of South End Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Hailee Dawn Evans, 21, of the 100 block of S. Marshall Road, Sligo, was arrested March 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.