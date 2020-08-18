Currituck Sheriff
Joshua Colon, 31, of the 500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 36, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 22 and charged with stalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Amanda Ann Newbern, 25, of the 700 block of S. Bayview Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 23 and charged with a probation violation. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Elias Avery Shepard Teague, 18, of the 700 block of Yorktown Road, Portsmouth, Va., was arrested June 23 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lena Dede Tranquillo, 41, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Chanda Marie Kee, 42, of the 200 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with violation of a protective order. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail under no bond.
Jeffrey Carlyle Elliott, 36, of the 200 block of Roscoe Drive, Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 11 for operating a vehicle without an operator’s license.
Peter Baulcom, 31, of the 1000 block of Carysbrook Lane, Charlotte, was cited Aug. 11 for exceeding speed limit.
Kendruss Qurron Perry, 35, of the 300 block of Jernigan Airport Road, Ahoskie, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Banchola Leeshawn Parker, 29, of the 1000 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and served with a true bill of indictment for two felonies. A $12,000 secured bond was set.
Markius Kenyell Cofield, 30, of the 200 block of Jeff White Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 11 for driving while license suspended.
Austin Hadden Trueblood, 22, of the 100 block of Cartwright Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault/engaging in an affray. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Robert Earl Trueblood, 56, of the 100 block of Cartwright Swamp Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Willis Alonzo George Jr., 23, of the 300 block of Old Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a concealed weapon violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Thomas Lee Dunbar, 38, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 32, Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 11 for speeding.
Zara Ann Mandzak, 24, of the 1600 block of Sir Walter Road, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Dana Celeste Rankin, 37, of the 100 block of Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Emari Lataysia Leary, 19, of the 400 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as requried. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Amos Dekendric Parker, 33, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with communicating threats. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Antonio Terrill, 53, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served grand jury indictments Aug. 17 for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $10,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for possession of a weapon by prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Nigel Omar Coston, 31, of the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Sade Monique Williams, 33, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and served with an order for contempt. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Herbert Mims Jr., 61, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while impaired and failure to yield. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as requried. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with second degree trespass and failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting/concealment of goods. A $4,000 secured bond was et.
William Edward Dance, 62, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear with driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.