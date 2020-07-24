Currituck Sheriff
Daniel Thomas Smith, 29, of the 8050 block of Lisle Drive, Manassas, Virginia, was arrested June 6 and charged with felony larceny, more than $1,000. A secured bond was set at $2,500.
Frederick Theodore Heath III, 32, of the 130 block of Northwest River Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 6 and charged with assault on a female. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Bryan Leigh Owens, 25, of the 400 block of Terrace Avenue, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 6 and charged with assault on a female. A cash bond was set at $500 with a court date set for Aug. 21.
Nicholas Bryan Fuller, 26, of the 5620 block of Spruce Lane, Flowery Branch, Georgia, was arrested June 6 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A secured bond was set at $500.
David George Conn, 40, of the 360 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested June 7 and charged with assault on a female. An unsecured bond was set at $5,000.
Elizabeth City Police
Patricia Ann Revelle, 32, of the 300 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $100 secured bond was set.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold at Albemarle District Jail.
Leticia Monique Demps, 32, of the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
Willie Alondo Mewborn, 55, of the 1600 block of Cresent Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $110 cash bond was set.
Jeremy Shane Hopkins, 34, of the 3300 block of Caratoke Highway, Currituck, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of heroin, driving while impaired and four counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,500 secured bond.
Elmer Rashad Cooper, 28, of the 800 block of Westway, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Elizabeth Nichole Kight, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road Lot 137, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 20, of the 600 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Robert William Holbrook, 37, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave. 1, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals/depriving animals of necessary sustenance. A $40,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jamontae Stevenson Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Khyree Dashaun Banks, 26, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Richard Andrew Cole, 45, of the 400 block of W. Main St., C, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with second-degree trespass and communicating threats. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Morris Darnell Downs, 56, of the 700 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with a grand jury indictment for being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Ryan West, 39, of the 100 block of Etheridge Road, Lot 26 B, Manteo, was arrested July 15 and served with a grand jury indictment for being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
William Wilson Greene Jr., 52, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 on a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 21, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for assault on a detention employee causing serious injury and assault causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Shantaya Shamekia, 33, of the 400 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 14 for a leash law violation.
Aaron Scott Smithson, 35, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court. A $300 secured bond was set.
Isaiah Knight, 24, of the 800 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Ryan Lloyd, 36, of the Fifth block of Cordoba St., Durham, was arrested July 13 and served a grand jury indictment for inmate possession of a cellphone while in a prison or jail facility. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $33,000 secured bond.