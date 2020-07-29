Currituck Sheriff
Monica Ruth Singer, 22, of the 110 block of View Hallow Way, Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested June 13 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Heather Leigh Woodley, 26, of the 120 block of Prince Charles Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Brian Walton Winslow, 21, of the 550 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Devin Swain Frizzell, 23, of the 30 block of Greenwood Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 14 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Keri Halstead Williams, 33, of the 4390 block of Charity Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 12 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Chavious Pheneis Moore, 35, of the 800 block of Westway Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 8 and charged with attempted trafficking of heroin. A $25,000 cash bond was set.
Jonathan Terell Moore, 43, of the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was charged July 8 with failure to appear in court. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Heaven Tyshae Griffin, 19, of the 1290 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 8 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and violating local ordinance (discharging firearm within city limits). A $52,000 secured bond was set.
Darrell Darnell Hall, 42, of the 1340 block of Buff Point Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with breaking or entering and 2nd degree trespass. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with breaking and entering, larceny and violation of a valid protective order.
Patricia Ann Revelle, 32, of the 300 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $100 secured bond was set.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold at Albemarle District Jail.
Leticia Monique Demps, 32, of the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
Willie Alondo Mewborn, 55, of the 1600 block of Cresent Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $110 cash bond was set.
Jeremy Shane Hopkins, 34, of the 3300 block of Caratoke Highway, Currituck, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of heroin, driving while impaired and four counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $11,500 secured bond.
Elmer Rashad Cooper, 28, of the 800 block of Westway, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Elizabeth Nichole Kight, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road Lot 137, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.