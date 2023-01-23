Currituck Sheriff
Matthew Lee Connell, 25, of the 120 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. He was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brooke Elizabeth Davis, 30, of the 630 block of Umbra Street, Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Marlana Kathleen Weir, 63, of the 100 block of Egret Cove, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
James Michael Gurganus, 45, of the 110 block of Red Wood Street, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court-child support. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,080 cash bond.
Dimitrie Devon Pelton, 29, of the 1190 block of Hassell Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Stephen Bruce Goldsberry, 64, of the 140 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of altered vehicle registration, no liability insurance and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Miquila Antara Skinner Jr., 19, of the 100 block of Ark Court, Poplar Branch, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drugs paraphernalia and one felony count of speeding to elude arrest. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
Rashaund Dakwan Adams, 25, of the 100 block of Sundown Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked, speeding and displaying revoked registration plate. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Sydney Morgan Vance, 31, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired. She was released in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Briah Pearl Waterfield, 24, of the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Bryan Joshua Smith, 29, of the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with one felony count of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,0,500 secured bond.
Aaron David Hughes, 35, of the 600 block of Chambers Ferry Road, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of impaired driving, driving while license revoked and suspension or revocation of license.
Elizabeth City Police
Shawn Carlos Barrington, 19, of the 800 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was cited and released Oct. 28, 2022, for one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance.
Joshua Thomas Marquette, 19, of the 480 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was cited and released Oct. 28, 2022, for one misdemeanor count of possession of Schedule VI of a controlled substance.
John Russell Menne, 22, of the 500 block of Keel Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 28, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.Crystal Cleary, 41, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, and charged with 22 misdemeanor counts of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
William Ganzenmuller VI, 39, of the 310 block of Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, and charged with one felony count of fugitive. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Dataveus Kasawan White, 23, of the 1110 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 30, 2022, and charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and careless and reckless driving. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Amber Christine Maziarka, 39, of the 120 block of Old Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $3,000.
Corey Tyrick Smith Jr., 22, no address, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest, false report to police officer and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Tasha Lynette Jackson, 40, of the 1610 block of Midgett Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault communicating threats. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Alexandra Jade Krause, 25, of the 1130 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 4, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and injury to real property. He was released in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Enaissa Monai White, 21, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Brandon Burton Boggess, 26, of the 860 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7, 2022, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Auctavius Quanta Figgs, 33, of the 120 block of W. Carteret Street, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with one felony count of forced breaking & entering and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $14,000 secured bond.