Currituck Sheriff
James Jeffrey Woroneski, 62, of the 100 block of Drumm St., Moyock, was issued a criminal summons July 18 for allowing an animal to run at large.
Luke Patrick Scotece, 31, of the 100 block of Petunia Road, Maple, was arrested July 18 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert Anthony Escobar, 23, of the 6000 block of Bridle Way, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested July 18 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Jay Ryan Goddin, 43, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested July 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Alicia Jane Gardinier, 32, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault. A $500 secured bond was set.
John James Cirillo, 31, of the 100 block of Pinto Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and served a warrant for arrest for authorized use of a vehicle. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault and possession of up to 1½ ounces of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rebecca Ann Jaskolka, 39, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was arrested July 19 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Travis James Worthington, 38, of the 200 block of Griggs Acres Drive, Point Harbor, was arrested July 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Nicole Marie Roberts, 40, of the 5700 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch was arrested July 20 and charged on a fugitive warrant from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Tyler Ray Winslow, 21, of the 5600 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 20 and charged with taking indecent liberties with a child. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set and he was released into his parents' custody.
Robert Alan Abruzzino II, 43, of the 600 block of Snowden Road, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Johnathan Alex Cook-Lawrence, 20, of the 100 block of Esplanade Court, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charge with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and served a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $279,000 secured bond.
Christopher Robert Shores, 33, of the 800 block of Pinoak Place, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 23 and charged with driving while impaired, misdemeanor child abuse and speeding. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Rebecca Ann Jaskolka, 39, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was arrested July 24 and charged with simple assault. A $15,000 unsecured bond was set.
Neftali Gonzalez Tomas, 45, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 24 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to stop for a red light and driving without an operator's license. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Fred Spencer Kennedy, 77, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested July 25 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 34, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested July 25 and served a warrant for arrest for assault on a female and violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Zachery Christopher Gardner, 27, of the 100 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 26 and charged with five felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Alexander Carriveau, 36 of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested July 26 and charged with eight felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $80,000 secured bond.
Thaad Riley Tate, 34, of the 3900 block of Smith St., Kitty Hawk, was arrested July 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150 order of confinement bond.
Raul Lupercio Sanchez Jr., 34, of the 900 block of Whalehead, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 27 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Paul Matthew Russell, 40, of the 900 block of Whalehead Drive, Corolla, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light and driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 22, of the 400 block of Cabot St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested July 28 and served a true bill of indictment for three counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Marcus D. Clark, 36, of the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 35, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested July 28 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sharon Kathleen Keeton, 59, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with simple assault. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
John Randall Bates, 53, of the 1200 block of Harley Heights Drive, Bedford, Virginia, was arrested July 30 and charged with first degree infrastructure trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Anne Poplin Joyner, 46, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was served two criminal summonses Aug. 1 for failure to restrain a dog and violating the public nuisance ordinance.