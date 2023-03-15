Currituck Sheriff
Stephanie Spruill Cann, 38, of the 7800 block of Dutton Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA... Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through the early evening hours. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Mary Leatherwood, 41, of the 900 block of Blackhorne Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and served a warrant for arrest for cyberstalking. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Tobias Elijah Gullette, 47, of the 700 block of Red Roof Inn, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.
Kyle Dwane Snowden, 31, of the 100 block of North River Drive, 9, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to comply with a court order. He was released after posting an $840 order for confinement.
Tyler Steven Williamson, 34, of the 100 block of Middle St., Barco, was served a criminal summons Feb. 24 from the Camden's Sheriff's Department for making harassing phone calls.
Francois Claude Buclez, 58, of the 100 block of Baum Trail, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with aggressive driving. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Joseph Clifton Roebuck, 71, of the 100 block of Fox Lane, Moyock, was served a criminal summons Feb. 25 for violating the county's animal restraint ordinance.
Christopher Antonio Garcia, 24, of the 8500 block of Guinea Road, Hayes, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Kayla Michelle Breshears, 24, of the 100 block of Universal Blvd., Moyock, was arrested Feb. 25 and served three true bills of indictment issued in Pasquotank County for trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transport and possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin.
Anthony Graham Taylor, 25, of the 700 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Haley Marie Campbell, 25, of the 300 block of West Arch St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Chanceton Balchon Peatross, 44, of the 100 block of Baxter Grove, C, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
