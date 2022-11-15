Currituck Sheriff
Malcolm Nathanial Stratton, 21, of the 300 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving in excess of 65 mph, driving without current inspection and driving a vehicle with an expired license plate. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ernesto Arellano Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Brightwood Ave., Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and driving without an operator's license. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Austin Nathanial Hatkoff, 22, of the 100 block of Myrtle St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required for charges of speeding, driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Samantha Marie Gibson, 28, of the 1200 block of River Road, New Market, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
David Alexander Grimes, 23, of the 100 block of Dolphin Court, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 14 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of less than one and a half ounces of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a current driver's license and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $8,000 secured bond.
Mason Lee Parker, 25, of the 200 block of Buster Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was served three criminal summonses Sept. 15 for simple possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of pyrotechnics.
Keenen Wendell Walton, 26, of the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Randi Lee Shonkwiler, 31, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Roger Brian Turner Jr., 32, of the 200 block of Green Lake Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 17 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ernest Lee Nogle Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor and violating probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $12,000 cash bond.
Lynwood Lee Jones III, 41, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 22 and charged with failing to notify the sheriff's office of a change of address while being a sex offender. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tina Denise Harris, 57, of the 9300 block of Marfield Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 23 for a Dare County charge of misdemeanor larceny.
Rudolph Clayton Seymore Jr., 54, of the 200 block of Bartlett Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 23 and charged with assault and battery. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dexter Avery Bright, 61, of the 100 block of Newtown Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Norris Rashard Gardner Jr., 24, of the 8900 block of Caratoke Highway, Harbinger, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 cash bond.
Kirk Lamar Bowe, 37, of the 100 block of North River Landing Road C, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Joseph Christopher Gonsalves, 28, of the 400 block of Painter St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert R. Perry Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Holley Drive, Moyock was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with disorderly conduct. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Brandon Joel Huggins, 36, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 29 for violating court orders.
Quanita Gillette Coleman, 39, of the 600 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony charge issued in Perquimans for assault with a deadly weapon. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond. She also was charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and failure to appear in court on another felony. A $540,000 secured bond was set for those charges.
Shaun Matthew Cole, 37, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges from Pasquotank County of driving while license revoked, failure to wear seat belt and probation violation.
Shanti Star Sykes, 51, of the 300 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor for defrauding a drug/alcohol test. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Kendrick Lorenzo White, 46, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 11 for second-degree trespass.
Dereno Rhodes, 34, of the 100 block of Lazy Corner Road, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
James Darrell Cooper, 28, of the 3700 block of Jefferson Blvd., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was served a true bill of indictment Oct. 12 for unspecified charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Steven Scott Warden Jr., 44 of the 400 block of Summit Farms Trail, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Estaban Vasquez Jr., 48, of the 600 block of Gannet Court, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 cash bond was set.
Eric Daniel Dieck, 57, of the 200 block of James Way, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. Information on unsecured bond not available.