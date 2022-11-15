Currituck Sheriff

Malcolm Nathanial Stratton, 21, of the 300 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Sept. 13 and charged with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving with wanton disregard, driving in excess of 65 mph, driving without current inspection and driving a vehicle with an expired license plate. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.