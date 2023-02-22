Currituck Sheriff
Robert James Stackhouse Jr., 40, of the 1100 block of Austin St., 202A, Corolla, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 1 for misdemeanor stalking.
Noah Conley House, 21, of the 300 block of Carolina St., La Crosse, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Ernest Lee Snow Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Brumley Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Feb. 1 and served with a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Sebastian James Contouris, 26, of the 100 block of Cowboy Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Bradley Brown, 40, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear.
Leigha Shae White, 18, of the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Camden, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court s required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,225 secured bond.
Andy Eugene Hairston, 56, of the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 38, of the 100 block of Spur Trail, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required.
Jacob Michael Rhodes, 24, of the 1600 block of Hilltop Road, Corolla, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Kevin Scott Barnett, 52, of the 140 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with violating a valid domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ricky Albert Bowman, 67, of the 140 block of Uncle Graham Road, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Seth Austin Cahoon, 29, of the 100 block of West Side Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lee Wiles, 43, of the 200 block of Launch Landing Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.