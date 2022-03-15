Currituck Sheriff
John Michael Barnes Jr., 32, of the 210 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court-child support. He was released after posting a $500 cash bond.
Gabrielle Elizabeth Caputo, 31, of the 800 block of Park Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jordan Gile Mulder, 21, of the 410 block of Cabot Street, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting public officer. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
John Doe, age and address unknown, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting public officer. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Shayla Mae Resurrection, 22, of the 3710 block of Goosevay Drive, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of up to half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Kelsey Marie Carlin, 19, of the 4500 block of South Street, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana), possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving with no operator license issuance or renewal. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Wayne Britt, 48, of the 410 block of Bertha Drive, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting public officer. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Sheena Leilani Higgins, 42, of the 140 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged on a felony warrant for arrest for financial card fraud. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Andrew Gregory Heywood, 54, of the 12000 block of Stamford Road, Midlothian, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of open container in passenger area of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court (order for arrest) and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked-license not reclaimed. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
James William Young II, 37, of the 600 block of W. Avalon Street, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and driving while license revoked-license not reclaimed. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert Earle White, 29, of the 5400 block of N. Harper Road, Corinth, Mississippi, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Rita Anne Alexander, 42, of the 120 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 28 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of school attendance law violation.
Earl Thomas Evans, 35, of the 110 block of Parkers Landing Drive, Point Harbor, was arrested Feb. 28 and issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of failure to deliver title.
Pasquotank Sheriff
J'Aquaisha Octavia Perry, 24, of the 600 block of Massachusetts Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Dezmond Devon Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of W. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Tricena Devette Parker, 34, of the 110 block of Camelot Road, Hertford, was arrested March 7 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
George Lewis Harris, 46, of the 640 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with one felony count each of alter, remove serial number from a firearm, possession with into to sell and/or distribute cocaine and possession of weapon by a convicted felon, plus one misdemeanor count of possession of less than one and a half ounce of Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear in court and resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $31,500 secured bond.
Ronrico Rashad Cummings, 33, of the 130 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $6,000 secured bond.