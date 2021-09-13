Currituck Sheriff
Mahonie Lee Willis Jr., 33, of the 53140 block of N.C. Highway 12, Frisco, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Kimberly Nicole Jakob, 27, of the 51530 block of N.C. Highway 12, Frisco, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She confined at Currituck County Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Levi Michael Garrett, 29, of the 810 block of Aydlett, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court-child support. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $600 order of confinement bond.
Herman Gregory Drake, 22, of the 730 block of N.C. Highway 45, Merry Hill, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of breaking or entering (forced entry), and injury to real property. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Stan Lee Elsasser Jr., 45, of the 130 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one felony count of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center without bond.
K’won Levante Smith, 20, of the 4920 block of Oak Bluff Drive, Chester, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a felony charge. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Ashley Megan Huckleby, 32, of the 380 block of Whitlow Road, Gladys, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of simple assault. She was released.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of Elsie Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
William Martin Brown, 53, of the 330 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of 2nd degree trespassing. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Ryan Scott, 26, of the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive, Chesterfield, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 19 on a warrant for arrest for one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and notice of hearing to revoke unsupervised probation (Dare County charges). He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Martha A. Goodenough, 69, of the 1800 block of Beal Drive, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Frazier Dillon Harris, 27, of 1712 Blvd., Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested Aug 29 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Brittany Lynn Harris, 24, of the 4000 block of Jeanne St., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor: hit and run leaving the scene of property damage. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Elizabeth Miller, 38, of the 500 block of Knotts Island Road, Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tony Angelo Young, Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Gramby St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Jennifer Latham Banzhoff, 38, of the 1200 block of Crystal Lake Court, Corolla, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with a probation violation. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Taylor Braxton McNeese, 30, of the 200 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Wilson White, 66, of the 100 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with second-degree trespass. A $500 secured bond was set.