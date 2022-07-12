Currituck Sheriff
Steven Michael Scarbro Wilson, 18, of the 2800 block of Chartstone Court, Midlothian, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $200 secured bond was set.
Harley Dawn Dickerson, 19, of 8 Red Budd Lane, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Jamie Lee Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Newbern Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving without liability insurance, driving without an operator’s license, a center lane violation, driving with an expired registration, driving while license revoked and expired inspection.
James Nicholas Steele, 18, of the 300 block of Little Falls St., Falls Church, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Mary Ellen Carpio, 42, of the 100 block of Mallard Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 18 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Ellis Nathaniel Ferebee, 61, of the 100 of the East Bark Lane, Nags Head, was issued a criminal summons June 18 from Pasquotank County for passing a worthless check.
Joni Ann Blake, 39, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was issued a warrant for arrest for second-degree trespass. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Thomas Oliver Pembroke, 43, of the 100 block of Arrow Head Lane, Moyock, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Jose Carpio, 37, of the 100 block of S. Goosewing Court, Grandy, was arrested June 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Derek Kenn Wilson, 50, of the 22000 block of Valley Preserve Court, Ashburn, Virginia, was arrested June 18 and charged with driving while impaired and possessing an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Nicholas Daniel, 29, of the 100 block of Wind Ridge Drive, Ruckersville, Virginia, was arrested June 24 and charged with resisting a public officer, assault on an officer and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Rachel Anne Vickery, 21, of the 700 block of Fox St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 19 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brandon Chase Boone, 24, of 100 Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Guadalupe Hernandez Leon, 23, of the 800 block of Baston Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 19 and charged with speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
David Lee Wilson, 29, of the 100 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested June 21 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Nathan Paul Fenstermacher, 38, of the 400 block of Iroquois St., Emmaus, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 20 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Jeron Tiquan Hodges, 27, of the 5700 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, was arrested June 22 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jay Ryan Goddin, 43, of the 100 block of Coinjock Development Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 22 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Albert Thomas Woodard III, 26, of the 101 Porpoise St., Moyock, was arrested June 22 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a motor vehicle, speeding and reckless driving with wanton disregard. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emily Graham Ratchford, 43, of the 700 block of Arrowhead Trail, Edenton, was arrested June 23 and charged with driving while impaired and driving without an operator’s license/renewal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Bertha Anaky Sykes, 34, of the 210 block of Oakwood Lane, was arrested June 18 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Kimberly Whalen, 55, of the 300 block of Dyer Street, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny, June 19.
Kendall Lane Taylor, 37, of the 600 block of Colonial Avenue, was issued a criminal summons for one misdemeanor count of larceny, June 19.