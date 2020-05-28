Currituck Sheriff
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 26 of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested May 4 and charged with misuse of the 911 system and making false reports to law enforcement agencies. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was rearrested May 8 and charged with violation of the conditions of his release. He was confined at the CDC in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Jody Lynn Anderson, 49, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, D4, Powells Point, was arrested May 5 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Jay Waterfield, 50, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested May 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Robert Matthew Frank, 39, of the 2000 block of Sanrina Drive, Vienna, Virginia, was arrested May 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Heather Danielle Evans, 30, of the 110 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dustin Allen Spivey, 35, of the 500 block of Jackbranch Road, Lewiston-Woodville, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. An unsecured bond of $1,500 was set.
Misty Dawn Twiddy, 36, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Road, Grandy, was arrested May 6 and charged with making harassing phone calls. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Donovan Tyrell Cummings, 25, of the 400 block of Northwest Backwoods Road, Moyock, was arrested May 7 and served a Dare County warrant for a charge of making a false report to police. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
Georgette Tennille Parsons, 44, of the 160 block of Kilmaric Club Drive, Powells Point, was arrested May 7 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Robert Oswald Venham, 21, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 8 and charged with simple assault and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Karista Hope Bohren, 23, of the 400 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 8 and charged with violation of the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Hunter James MacMillian, 21, of the 1300 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested May 9 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Shawn Bradley O'Sullivan, 18, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested May 9 and charged with resisting a public officer and three counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Nathan Tyler Bryant, 26, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons May 22 for a charge of assault on a female.