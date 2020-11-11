Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, BERTIE, CAMDEN, CHOWAN, EASTERN CURRITUCK, GATES, HERTFORD, NORTHAMPTON, PASQUOTANK, PERQUIMANS AND WESTERN CURRITUCK. * THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * SEVERAL ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED FROM NOW THROUGH MIDDAY THURSDAY AS A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT CROSSES THE AREA. IN ADDITION TO THE RAIN THAT FELL EARLIER TODAY, 3 TO 5 INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MIDDAY THURSDAY. RAINFALL TOTALS ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM 4 TO 6 INCHES WITH LOCALIZED HIGHER AMOUNTS. THE RUNOFF FROM THIS MUCH RAINFALL WILL LIKELY RESULT IN LOCALIZED FLASH FLOODING. * POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE RAPID RISES OF WATER, FLOODED ROADS, AND FLOODING OF STRUCTURES IN LOW LYING AREAS NEAR STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&