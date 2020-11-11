Currituck Sheriff
Shanae Tenneal Driver, 42, of the 300 block of Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Casey Marie Bloom, 22, of the 100 block of Currituck Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 3 for the charges of violating the county’s animal restraint ordinance and allowing an animal to create a public nuisance.
Kenneth Gregory Collins, 27, of the 100 block of Currituck Road, Moyock, was issued a criminal summons summons Sept. 3 for the charges of violating the county’s animal restraint ordinance and allowing an animal to create a public nuisance.
Erskine Sharmari-Cortez Paige, 21, of the 600 block of Granby Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with assault on a female. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Elise Nicole King, 20, of the 1000 block of Meadowbrooke Blvd., High Point, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with assault and battery. A $500 unscured bond was set.
Jeffery Lin Smith, 51, of the 5000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 4 for a charge of simple assault.
Kevin Lee Blake, 35, of the 100 block of N. Widgeon Court, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 4 and charged with assault on a female, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired, fleeing/eluding arrest, failure to stop at stop sign and driving while license revoked. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 130 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with simple assault and assault on a female. A $750 secured bond was set.
Eric Christopher Snow, 32, of the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Camden, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Michael Shawn Ashby, 42, of the 800 block of Hunting Hill Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with failure to appear on a felony charge and failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Vladislav Vladimirovich, 35, of the 3100 block of Wren Hollow Lane, Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with simple assault. He posted a $500 cash bond.
Deuenta Quamae Squire, 30, of the 1100 block of Woodlawn St., Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with assault on a female, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Cherie Myers Ansell, 39, of the 100 block of Blackfoot Road, Knotts Island, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 7 for a charge of simple assault.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 35, of the 200 block of Puddin’ Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Deshon Freeman, 29, of the 800 block of 12th St., Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with reckless driving to endanger. A $290 cash bond was set.