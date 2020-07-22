Currituck Sheriff
Jessee-Lee Ron Andrew Potter, 28, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road 5, Coinjock, was arrested May 31 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Caitlin Michelle Salmons, 25, of the 100 block of Osprey Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested May 31 and charged with driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Amanda Gail Ward, 36, of the 3400 block of Scott St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested May 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Brandon Allen Hudgins, 37, of the 4700 block of Valley Forge Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested May 31 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Delcie Lynn Perry, 24, of the 100 block of Peach Tree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested May 31 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of $1,000 secured bond. She was also charged May 31 with driving while license revoked. A $750 secured bond was set for that charge.
Elie S. Ghattas, 23, of the 5000 block of Rolleston Drive, Virginia Beach, was arrested May 31 and charged with simple possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while impaired, giving fictitious information to a law enforcement officer, speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Roy Oscar Davis, 45, of the 2000 block of S. Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, was arrested May 31 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol in a passenger area of a vehicle, driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Julie Dawn Lay, 33, of the 200 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested June 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested June 1 and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond. He was also charged the same day with driving while license revoked and displaying another’s license as his own. A $5,000 secured bond was set for those charges. He was also charged June 2 with shoplifting. A $1,500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Debbie Wilkerson Belangia, 43, of the 100 block of Noahs Lane, Point Harbor, was issued a criminal summons June 1 for a charge of 2nd degree trespass.
Matthew Thomas Strand, 24, of the 100 block of Dardens Lane, Jarvisburg, was arrested June 1 and charged with driving while license impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Darnell Lamont Brickhouse, 44, of the 100 block of Peachtree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested June 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Allen Dale Miller, 55, of the 100 block of South Goose Wing Court, Grandy, was arrested June 1 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Calvin Cheyney Cole Jr., 63, of 1335 P.O. Box, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Facility in lieu of a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Misty Dawn Twiddy, 36, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was issued a criminal summons June 3 for a charge of injury to personal property.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested June 3 and charged with larceny-substitution of price. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Corey Ryan Bress, 34, of the 2200 block of Barbara Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 3 and charged with felony larceny by employee. A secured bond was set at $3,500.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 190 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested June 4 and charged with injury to real property. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Aiden Michael O’Connell, 20, of the 11040 block of Saffold Way, Reston, Virginia, was arrested June 4 and charged with driving while intoxicated, under the age of 21. A cash bond was set at $500 with court date scheduled for Aug. 26.
Andrew Ryan Levy, 25, of the 110 block of Sedgefield Road, Moyock, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear in court. A secured bond was set at $1,500.
James Andrew Brewer, 27, of the 500 block of E. 3rd Street, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested June 5 and charged with driving while impaired. An unsecured bond was set at $1,500.
Peyton Mitchell Bryant, 19, of the 15500 block of Chesdin Landing, Chesterfield, Virginia, was arrest June 5 and charged with driving while impaired, under the age of 21, open container in motor vehicle, alcohol consumption under age of 21, speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over posted speed limit, reckless driving and center lane violation. A secured bond was set at $3,750.
Nathan Presley Bailey, 20, of the 300 block of Weston Circle, Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested June 5 and charged with possession of marijuana, between 1/2 ounce to 1 1/2 ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container in motor vehicle and alcohol consumption under age of 21. A secured bond was set at $1,500.