Currituck Sheriff
Curtis Timothy Blake, 35, of the 100 block of Dozier St., Jarvisburg, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Charlie Franklin Guy III, 38, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, simple possession of schedule V of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $8,000 secured bond.
Leah Denise Stone, 33, of the 100 block of Golden Jubilee St., Jarvisburg, was arrested July 7 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dallas Colby Twyne, 28, of the 100 block of Meekins Drive, Manteo, was arrested July 8 and charged with failure to appear in court on an order for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 cash bond.
Shaila Taina Marcano-Stewart, 30, of the 100 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested July 8 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Wayne Carl Stewart Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested July 8 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dempsey Kato Mallory, 56, of the 100 block of Pleasant Point, Grandy, was arrested July 9 and served with three felony true bills of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
James Michael Gurganus, 42, of the 100 block of Red Wood St., Moyock, was arrested July 9 and served with two felony true bills of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. He was also arrested July 9 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. A $500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Michael Robert Xiques, 51, of the 100 block of Larry Ave., Grandy, was arrested July 9 and served with a felony true bill of indictment. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Thomas Harris Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Rowland Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested July 9 and charged with simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Trevor Eugene Cason, 19, of the 100 block of Ford Road, Knotts Island, was arrested July 10 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. A $500 secured bond was set.
Heather Anne Page, 42, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 10 and served a felony true bill of indictment. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
John R. McCandless, 64, of the 200 block of Jarvisburg Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Brenda Hoover Mankin, 50, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested July 10 and charged with simple assault. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Angela Denise Taylor, 39, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 10 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and violating probation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond. She also was charged July 10 with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and littering. A $500 secured bond was set for that charge.
Cody Alan Dykes, 23, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 11 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to appear in court on an order for arrest and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,300 secured bond.
Troyce Matthew Stone, 21, of the 100 block of Joys Creek Road, South Mills, was arrested July 11 and charged with violation of a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Barry Lee Debose II, 25, of the 1100 block of Stockleybridge Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Juan Domingo Gomez, 35, of the 200 block of Puddin Ridge Road, Moyock, was arrested July 12 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Justin Carl Dolinger, 28, of the 500 block of Buck Gunter Road, Siler City, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Shannon Denise Fields, 43, of the 100 block of Nicole Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Joseph Lamont Williams, 38, of the 1100 block of Megan Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on an order for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $6,000 cash bond.
Corey Scott Tierney, 36, of the 6th block of Spinnaker Drive, Manteo, was arrested July 14 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Bickart Grant Matthew, 18, of the 900 block of Northridge Drive, Mars, Pennsylvania, was arrested July 16 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while being younger than 21. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.