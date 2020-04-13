Currituck Sheriff
Samantha Ann Langley, 39, of the 300 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Feb. 26 and charged with violating a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Lorenzo Sean Blount, 36, of the 3400 block of Sargeant Drive, Charlotte, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ann Marie Ambrose, 23, homeless, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with felony fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses, three counts of felony counts of violating probation by leaving the county and two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $63,000 secured bond was set.
Kentre’ Lamar Dillard, 25, of the 100 block of W. Railroad Ave., Hertford, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Margaret Melissa Lamb, 44, of the 900 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and five counts of felony larceny by employees. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Matthew Layne, 45, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Blvd., Grandy, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
Joanne Alton Brush, 61, of the 50 block of Adam Swamp Road, Corapeake, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Shane Shifflett, 29, of the 100 block of Sycamore Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $60,000 secured bond was set. He was served true bills of indictment the same day for two counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,500 unsecured bond was set.
Eric Marshall Braswell, 39, of the 100 block of Coral Court, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with driving while impaired and operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration card/tag. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Gilbert Williams, 37, of the 100 block of Peach Tree St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with making false reports to law enforcement agencies or officers. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,200 secured bond was set.
Victoria Elizabeth Alvarico, 28, of the 1100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with resisting a public officer, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
Crystal Helen Waaga, 28, of the 600 block of Poplar Branch Road, Grandy, was arrested March 2 and charged with simple assault, injury to real property and trespass as a domestic criminal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 unsecured bond was set.
Cary Clinton Boyd, 31, of the 5800 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Roscoe Robert Justice Jr., 32, of the 100 block of Knapp Court, Currituck, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Haywood Ephraim Ward Jr., 54, of the 100 block of Johnson Lane, Moyock, was arrested March 3 and charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked after an impaired revoked notice. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Edward Fronius, 29, of the 100 block of Annas Way, Grandy, was arrested March 5 and charged with 2 counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Aven Kristina Wilson, 28, of the 100 block of Annas Way, Grandy, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Kristyn Cheyenne Champlin, 23, of the 100 block of S. Goosewing Court, Grandy, was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with an altered registration card/tag. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Julie Marie Mendoza, 51, of the 2400 block of Johnston Road, Chesapeake, VA., was arrested March 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Skyler Rayne Whitfield, 26, of the 100 block of Pine St., Jarvisburg, was arrested March 7 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Vincent Anthony Hamill, 37, of the 300 block of Cawdor Crossing, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested March 7 and charged with felony being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $7,500 secured bond was set.
James Tyler Walck, 26, of the 100 block of Alder Lane, Moyock, was arrested March 7 and charged with injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested March 7 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, hit and run and operating a motor vehicle with no operator license insurance or renewal. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Ruth Marie Vella, 64, of the 300 block of S. Chesire Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while impaired and driving left of center. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Dkwan Winslow, 39, of the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Ben Roy Williams, 57, of the 100 block of Southmills Road, Moyock, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with no liability insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.