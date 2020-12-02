Currituck Sheriff
Richard Henry Lee Jr., 30, of 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with violation of a valid protective order.
Joshua John Lambert, 36, of the 4700 block of Morris Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with driving while impaired a commercial vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.
James Hunter Farley, 21, of the 4100 block of S. Riverside Drive, Lanexa, Virginia, was cited Nov. 1 on charges of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana.
Steven Douglas Wyant, 40, of the 100 block of Mallard St., Grandy, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with felony probation violation and failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Sharon Faye White, 47, of the 400 block of NW Backwoods Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $190 secured bond.
Robyn Marie Madison, 23, of the 1300 block of O'Connor St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with failing to notify an officer suspect was carrying a concealed weapon. Madison was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Blake Alexander Smith, 27, of the 100 block of Cedar Lane, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic hold.
Larry Wayne Baker, 47, of the 2200 block of Teal Road, Corolla, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation and assault on a female.
Dashawn Quamoontae White, 18, of the 600 block of S. Bayview Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required.
Lonnie Dale Loop, 43, of the 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with public urination/defecation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Christopher Lee Myers, 31, of the 100 block of Ferguson Court, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Louis Charles Rotolo Jr., 38, of the 140 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on an unsecured bond.
Nicole Danielle Rowland, 35, of the 900 block of South Mills Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with unauthorized use of motor-propelled conveyance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Joshua Lee Bowden, 31, of the 7200 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with possession of controlled substance while in a confinement facility. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Galyn Brooke Henderson-Kinney, 25, of the 200 block of Charlotte Drive, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
George Franklin Hastings, 47, of the 1500 block of Willow Ave., Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Clinton Louis Roberts, 37, of the 8600 block of Caratoke Highway, Currituck, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Tony Young Jr., 28, of the 100 block of Gramby St., Edenton, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with fraud/obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Blake Alexander Smith, 27, of the 100 block of Cedar Lane, Moyock was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with communicating threats and cyberstalking. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
William Daniels Grant, 27, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Joshua Sykes Pittman, 44, of the 170 block of Dowdys Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with defrauding an innkeeper. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua Caleb Corbitt, 25, of the 300 block of Green View Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Michael Glenn Carpenter, 23, of the 100 block of Randolf Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 12 and charged on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Cody Wellons Carden, 24, of the 100 block of William Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a true bill of indictment. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 35, of the 100 block of Randolph Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Kyle Dwane Snowden, 28, of the 100 block of Maple Road, Maple, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 40, of the 200 block of Beechwood Shores Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 13 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Gary Wilson White, 65, of the 100 block of Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor.
Derrick Jonathan Mullen, 40, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 74, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.
Tiffany Dawn Hardy, 36, of the 4200 block of Schooner Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Joshua Jordan Reed, 28, of the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive, Powells Point, was cited Nov. 14 on charges of possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Christopher Ames Barnette, 47, of the 300 block of Windlesham Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 14 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.