Currituck Sheriff
Michael Shawn Ashby, 42, of the 800 block of Hunting Hill Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 29 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and no operator license. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Kevin Allen, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was arrested March 30 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Vincent Michael Williams, 31, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested March 30 and charged with simple assault. He was released from custody on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Darryl Valery Davidson, 62, of the 2600 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested March 31 and charged with misuse of phone system. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Steven Ryan Rainwater, 26, of the 100 block of Mallard Street, Grandy, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault on a female and violation of valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Karista Hope Bohren, 23, of the 400 block of Narrowshore Road, Aydlett, was arrested March 31 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Laura Ann Riggs, 55, of the 100 block of Meadow Blue Chip Drive, Moyock, was arrested April 1 and charged with assault and battery and simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Ronald B. Berg, 49, of the 100 block of Edgewater Drive, Grandy, was arrested April 2 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Kyle William Pascoe, 18, of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested April 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Brian James Sanders, 48, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 3 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Melissa Lee Henry Shell, 49, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road, was arrested April 3 and charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Cynthia Barnetta White, 56, of the 2300 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested April 5 and charged with felony probation violation and three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $57,000 secured bond was set.
Richard Henry Lee Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 7 and charged with two counts of injury to real property. He was issued a criminal summons with a court date of June 5.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested April 7 and charged with communicating threats and violation of a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Gary Wilson White, 64, of the 100 block on Inlet Lane, Grandy, was arrested April 8 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center. A $500 secured bond was set.
Misty Dawn Twiddy, 36, of the 100 block of Walnut Island Boulevard, Grandy, was arrested April 9 and charged with phone call-harassing. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested April 10 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Wesley Scott Burkett, 43, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center. A $5,000 secured bond was set.