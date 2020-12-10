Currituck Sheriff
Gordon Kent Scott, 57, of the 5900 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a $500 unsecured bond. Conditions of release were set.
Beverly Jean Henderson, 47, of the 100 block of Dowdys Bay Road, Grandy, was arrested Nov. 25 and served a true bill of indictment for charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ryan Andrew Mentzer, 37, of the 200 block of Dogwood Drive, Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and driving without a license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Patrick White, 52, of the 14000 block of Ridge Point Drive, Midlothian, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mark Edward Miles, 27, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with injury to personal property and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Daniel Scott Zaruba, 34, of the 1800 block of Sawgrass Point Drive, Hayes, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with assault and battery. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Terence Cleon Owens, 51, of the 100 block of Snows Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. An $800 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Wyade Parker, 41, of the 4100 block of Captain Cuddle Court, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Blake Alexander Smith, 27, of the 100 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with injury to personal property and second degree trespassing. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Michelle Hall Smith, 44, of the 100 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with second-degree trespassing. She was released on a $400 unsecured bond.
Virginia Lee Schoeckert, 25, of the 100 block of North Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Jason Craig Brickhouse, 38, of the 100 block of Tyrell Court, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving while impaired, Level I. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
David Anthony Rose, 28, of the 100 block of Quail Way, Duck, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving while impaired and driving without an operator's license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Harry Massey Jr., 31, of the 200 block of Barco Road, Barco, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle and speeding. He was released into the custody of a sober person on a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Christopher Justin Waters, 35, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with resisting a public officer, driving while impaired, failure to stop at scene of accident that caused property damage and failure to heed a siren or light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.