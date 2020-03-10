EC Fire Department
A report of the unintentional transmission of an alarm was turned in Feb. 21 in the 200 block of N. Water Street.
A report of smoke or odor removal was turned in Feb. 22 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of a hazardous condition was turned in Feb. 22 in the 300 block of Perry Street.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 23 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in Feb. 23 in the 800 block of Herrington Road.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in Feb. 23 in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a building fire was turned in Feb. 24 in the 400 block of Bank Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 24 in the intersection of Weeksville and River roads.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in Feb. 24 in the 2000 block of Johnson Road.
A report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem was turned in Feb. 26 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 26 in the intersection of S. Hughes and Halstead boulevards.
A report of an EMS rescue incident was turned in Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 26 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem was turned in Feb. 27 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1100 block of W. Church Street.
A report of the unintentional transmission of an alarm was turned in Feb. 28 in the 500 block of White Street.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 100 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 28 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Oak Stump Road.
A report of a breakdown of light ballast was turned in Feb. 28 in the 400 block of N. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of an accident or a potential accident was turned in Feb. 29 in the intersection of Conlon Way and Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of a carbon monoxide incident was turned in Feb. 29 on Muldrow Way.
A report of a combustible/flammable gas/liquid condition was turned in Feb. 29 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 29 in the intersection of W. Ehringhaus and S. Dyer streets.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 29 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 29 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 1 in the 500 block of Spellman Street.
A report of an EMS call was turned in March 1 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 1 in the intersection of N. Road and E. Burgess streets.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of an unintentional smoke detector activation was turned in March 2 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street.