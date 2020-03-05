EC Fire Department
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in Feb. 13 in the 300 block of S. Griffin Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of N. Road Street.
A report of a building fire was turned in Feb. 13 in the 400 block of W. Broad Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 13 in the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Forest Park Road.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 14 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in Feb. 14 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 300 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the intersection of Edgewood Drive and Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the intersection of Harney and W. Elizabeth streets.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of E. Broad Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of N. Road Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.