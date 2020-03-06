EC Fire Department
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 13 in the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Forest Park Road.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 14 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in Feb. 14 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the 300 block of Halstead Boulevard Extended.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the intersection of Edgewood Drive and Weeksville Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 14 in the intersection of Harney Street and W. Elizabeth Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of E. Broad Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of N. Road Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of smoke or odor removal was turned in Feb. 15 in the 600 block of Hull Drive.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 16 in the intersection of Providence Road and S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a gas leak was turned in Feb. 16 in the 1900 block of Rivershore Road.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in Feb. 16 in the 1900 block of N. Road Street.
A report of a false alarm or false call was turned in Feb. 17 in the 200 block of E. Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in Feb. 17 intersection of N. Road Street and E. Main Street.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in Feb. 17 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of an electrical wiring/equipment problem was turned in Feb. 17 in the 200 block of Harrell Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in Feb. 17 in the intersection of E. Elizabeth Street and N. Water Street.
A report of a cooking fire was turned in Feb. 18 in the 3600 block of Union Street.