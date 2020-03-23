EC Fire Department
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 3 in the 100 block of Medical Drive.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 3 in the 800 block of Morgan Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 4 in the 1400 block of Walkers Avenue.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 4 in the 600 block of W. Broad Street.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 5 in the 200 block of S. Water Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 5 in the intersection of S. Hughes Boulevard and W. Church Street.
A request from EMS for listing assistance was turned in March 5 in the 900 block of W. Main Street.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 6 in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of a system malfunction was turned in March 6 in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 6 in the 1800 block of Peartree Road.
A report of a gasoline or other flammable liquid spill was turned in March 6 in the intersection of W. Ehringhaus Street and Brooks Avenue.
A report of dispatched and cancelled en route was turned in March 7 in the 100 block of Davita Lane.
A request from EMS for medical assistance was turned in March 7 in the 1000 block of W. Church Street.
A request from EMS for medical assistance was turned in March 7 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue.
A report of a carbon monoxide detector activation was turned in March 8 in the 1800 block of Sanford Drive.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 9 in the intersection of Peartree Road and Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 9 in the intersection of Perry Street and Roanoke Avenue.
A report of a building fire was turned in March 10 in the 600 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 10 in the intersection of W. Church Street and S. Griffin Street.
A report of an EMS call was turned in March 10 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 10 in the 1000 block of W. Elizabeth Street.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A request for EMS rescue was turned in March 11 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 S.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 11 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road.