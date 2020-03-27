EC Fire Department
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road.
A report of an alarm system sounding due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 800 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of false alarm or false call was turned in March 14 in the 1600 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a building fire was turned in March 14 in the 800 block of W. Church Street.
A report of a co detector activation due to a malfunction was turned in March 14 in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street.
A request from EMS for lifting assistance was turned in March 14 in the 1000 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a gas leak was turned in March 14 in the 200 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
A request for EMS was turned in March 14 in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue.
A report of an unintentional detector activation was turned in March 14 in the 200 block of Binnacle Court.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 15 in the intersection of Main Street Extended and Forest Park Road.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 15 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a malicious false alarm was turned in March 15 in the 40 block of Towers Drive.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 15 in the 100 block of Jordan Plaza.
A report of a building fire was turned in March 16 in the 1100 block of Wood Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 17 in the 900 block of Lambsberry Circle.
A report of a gas leak was turned in March 17 in the intersection of Queen Street and N. Road Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 18 in the intersection of W. Ehringhaus Street and Cardwell Street.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 18 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.
A report of a smoke detector activation due to a malfunction was turned in March 18 in the 2000 block of N. Road Street.
A report of a smoke detector activation due to a malfunction was turned in March 18 in the 10 block of Science Drive.
A report of an EMS call was turned in March 19 in the 400 block of Davis Avenue.
A report of an EMS call was turned in March 19 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 19 in the intersection of W. Church Street and S. Hughes Boulevard.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 19 in the 300 block of Locust Street.
A report of a brush or brush-and-grass mixture fire was turned in March 20 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive.
A report of an unintentional alarm system activation was turned in March 21 in the 900 block of Halstead Boulevard.
A report of a gas leak was turned in March 21 in the 400 block of Roanoke Avenue.
A report of a smoke scare of odor of smoke was turned in March 21 in the 100 block of W. Main Street.
A report of a natural vegetation fire was turned in March 22 in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue.
A report of steam or other gas mistaken for smoke was turned in March 23 in the 600 block of Herrington Road.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in March 23 in the intersection of S. Dyer Street and W. Main Street.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in March 24 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way.
A report of a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was turned in March 24 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard.