EC Fire Department
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 610 block of Millbrooke Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of lock-out in the 700 block of S. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 400 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Holly Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of no incident found on arrival in the 600 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1840 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report alarm system activation, no fire in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A report of oil or other combustible liquid spill on E. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 600 block of Witherspoon Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A report of good intent call to S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 7.
A report of fire in a portable building in the 240 block of Scotland Drive, Camden, was turned in Oct. 8.
A report of fire in the 1240 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 8.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 8.
A report of person in distress in the 200 block of E. Ward Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A call for service in the 1100 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 410 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A report of lifting assistance, assist EMS in the 1400 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 9.
A report of gas leak in the 3620 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 10.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 2910 block of Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 10.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 1600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 11.
A report of alarm system activation due to malfunction in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1000 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1040 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A call for service in the 1200 block of Harris Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1820 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1000 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 12.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 3410 block of Union Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 13.