A report of gas leak on Pearl Street was turned in March 26.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street was turned in March 26.
A report of building fire in the 700 block of Jefferson Street was turned in March 27.
A report of false alarm/false call in the 1200 block of N. Road Street was turned in March 27.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard was turned in March 27.
A report of vehicle fire in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in March 27.
A report of alarm system sounding due to malfunction in the 1200 block of N. Road Street was turned in March 27.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue was turned in March 28.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 28.
A report of medical assistance with EMS in the 400 block of Westover Street was turned in March 29.
A report of accident in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in March 29.
A report of rescue-EMS incident in the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue was turned in March 29.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of Spence Lane was turned in March 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Halstead Boulevard Extension was turned in March 30.
A report of service call in the 500 block of Water Street was turned in March 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road was turned in April 1.
A report of service call in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 2.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of Ashe Street was turned in April 3.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 3.
A report of rescue, EMS assistance in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 3.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring on Fine Arts Way at Elizabeth City State University was turned in April 3.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Rich Boulevard was turned in April 3.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in April 3.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 4.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 4.
A report of outside storage fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 4.
A report of combustible/flammable gas in the 1500 block of Rochelle Drive was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 800 block of Morgan Street was turned in April 4.
A report of accident, potential accident in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 4.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 200 block of Albatross Way was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road was turned in April 5.
A report of medical assistance, EMS crew in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road was turned in April 5.
A report of cultivated grain or crop fire in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in April 6.
A report of EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 1700 block of Peartree Road was turned in April 6.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 900 block of Southern Avenue.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 500 block of Madrin Street.
A report of brush-and-grass mixed fire was turned in April 8 in the 600 block of E. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of natural vegetation fire was turned in April 9 in the 500 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 9.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive was turned in April 9.
A report of hazardous condition in the 800 block of Second Street was turned in April 9.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 9.
A report of police matter in the 700 block of S. Road Street was turned in April 11.
A report of natural gas leak in the 200 block of S. Water Street was turned in April 11.