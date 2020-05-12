EC Fire Department
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 100 block of Capital Trace was turned in April 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in April 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Main Street was turned in April 17.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 18.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 19.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 700 block of Grady Street was turned in April 19.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 1200 block of Crawford Street was turned in April 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 20.
A report of detector activation, no fire, in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard was turned in April 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 21.
A report of request for lifting assistance from EMS was turned in the 1400 block of River Road April 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident, no injuries, on Halstead Boulevard Extended was turned in April 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard was turned in April 23.
A report of detector activation, no fire, in the 1700 block of River Road was turned in April 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 23.
A report of false alarm in the 1200 block of Southern Avenue was turned in April 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire, in the 100 block of S. McMorrine St. was turned in April 24.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire, in the 1700 block of River Road was turned in April 24.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 300 block of Planters Run was turned in April 25.