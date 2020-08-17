EC Fire Department
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the first block of Kitty Hawk Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 1.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 1.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 830 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2.
A call for service in the 1200 block of Newport Ave., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 860 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of unintentional transmission of alarm in the 770 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Road St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 3.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 840 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of gas leak in the 390 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of hazardous condition in the 1730 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of power line down in the 1110 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of severe weather on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of power line down in the 500 block of Hemlock St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 1160 block of Ball Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of power line down in the 2120 block of Rivershore Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 500 block of S. Water St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of gas leak in the 390 block of US Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of false alarm in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.
A report of hazardous condition in the 1730 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 4.