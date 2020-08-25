EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18.
A call for service in the 850 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 18.
A report of alarm system malfunction, no fire in the 110 block of Pecan Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1410 block of London Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of system malfunction in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of oil or other combustible liquid spill in the 100 block of Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of system malfunction in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 19.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 1100 block of Jessica Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 21.
A report of building fire in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 22.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 22.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Speed Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 22.
A call for service on E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 23.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 24.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS inthe 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 25.