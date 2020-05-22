EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in May 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 200 block of S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in May 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 was turned in May 11.
A report of animal rescue in the 1700 block of Lexington Drive was turned in May 11.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation in the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in May 12.
A call for service on W. Fearing St. was turned in May 12.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1100 block of Halstead Boulevard was turned in May 13.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway was turned in May 13.
A report of carbon monoxide detector activation due to malfunction in the 1100 block of Baxter Street was turned in May 14.
A call for service in the 1700 block of City Center Boulevard was turned in May 14.
A report of person in distress in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in May 14.
A report of brush fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 15.
A report of unauthorized burning in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd. was turned in May 15.
A report of authorized controlled burning in the 200 block of Brite Avenue was turned in May 16.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St. was turned in May 16.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 900 block of Roanoke Avenue was turned in May 16.
A report of person in distress in the 500 block of Arbutus Street was turned in May 16.