EC Fire Department
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 17.
A report of system malfunction in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 17.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 18.
A report of system malfunction in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 19.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of Margaret Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of false alarm or false call on Halstead Boulevard Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A call for service in the 710 block of Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 20.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 21.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rich Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 22.