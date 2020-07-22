EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of gas leak in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of excessive heat, scorch burns with no ignition on N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 14.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 1070 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 15.
A report of good intent call in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of Brown Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 200 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 16.
A report of unintentional transmission of an alarm in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A good intent call on Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 17.
A good intent call on Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1310 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A call for service in the 1210 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A report of brush fire on Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 18.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 890 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 20.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1600 block of Winslow Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 20.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 21.