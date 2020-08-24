EC Fire Department
A report of gas leak in the 520 block of White Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Schwarzkopf Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 13.
A report of lock-out in the 1900 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A call for service in the 500 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2600 block of US Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 14.
A report of alarm system activation in the 1300 block of Walkers Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of person in distress on E. Grice Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of person in distress on N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of person in distress on S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 830 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 15.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Stedman Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.
A good intent call in the 100 block of S. McMorrine Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 16.
A motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17.
A smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1720 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Aug. 17.