EC Fire Department
A report of a request for EMS assistance was turned in April 5 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road.
A report of cultivated grain or crop fire was turned in April 6 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass.
A report of a request for EMS assistance was turned in April 6 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 900 block of Southern Avenue.
A request for EMS medical assistance was turned in April 8 in the 500 block of Madrin Street.
A report of brush-and-grass mixed fire was turned in April 8 in the 600 block of E. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of natural vegetation fire was turned in April 9 in the 500 block of S. McMorrine Street.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries was turned in April 9 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street.
A report of sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive was turned in April 9.
A report of hazardous condition in the 800 block of Second Street was turned in April 9.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 9.
A report of police matter in the 700 block of S. Road Street was turned in April 11.
A report of natural gas leak in the 200 block of S. Water Street was turned in April 11.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 200 block of W. Church Street was turned in April 11.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Main Street Extended was turned in April 11.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency on Jessup Street was turned in April 11.
A report of brush-and-grass mixed fire in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of N. Road Street was turned in April 12.
A report of person in distress in the 100 block of Lowry Street was turned in April 13.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1200 block of Overman Circle was turned in April 13.
A report of emergency medical service in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 13.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 300 block of Forest Park Road was turned in April 13.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 13.
A report of severe weather or natural disaster in the 600 block of W. Main Street was turned in April 13.
A report of severe weather or natural disaster on Riverside Avenue was turned in April 13.
A report of medical assistance, EMS crew in the 100 block of Hyman Circle was turned in April 14.
A report of wrong location in the 1200 block of US Highway 17 South was turned in April 14.
A report of smoke or odor in the 30 block of Camden Causeway was turned in April 14.
A report of building fire in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue was turned in April 15.
A report of medical assistance, EMS crew in the 1200 block of N. Road Street was turned in April 16.
A report of gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 100 block of Capital Trace was turned in April 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on U.S. Highway 17 Bypass was turned in April 16.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Main Street was turned in April 17.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard was turned in April 17.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South was turned in April 18.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 19.
A report of natural vegetation fire in the 700 block of Grady Street was turned in April 19.
A report of outside rubbish fire in the 1200 block of Crawford Street was turned in April 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street was turned in April 20.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard was turned in April 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road was turned in April 21.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 1400 block of River Road was turned in April 21.
A report of motor vehicle accident, no injuries on Halstead Boulevard Extended was turned in April 22.