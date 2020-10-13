EC Fire Department
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 29.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 210 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 29.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 29.
A report of outside rubbish, trash or waste fire in the 100 block of Big Daddy Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 29.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of building fire in the 110 block of Mercer Drive, Camden, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1110 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A false alarm or false call in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Sept. 30.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on E. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 1.
A false alarm or false call in the first block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Second Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1050 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 2.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 200 block of E. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 4.
A municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 610 block of Millbrooke Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of lock-out in the 700 block of S. Martin L. King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 400 block of Shepard Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Holly Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of no incident found on arrival in the 600 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1840 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report alarm system activation, no fire in the 1210 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Oct. 6.