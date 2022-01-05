EC Fire Department
A report of lock-out in the 710 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of animal rescue in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 9.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 130 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of malicious, mischievous call on Mill Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 1240 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of extrication of victim(s) from vehicle in the 800 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of emergency medical service in the 700 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of service call on Queen Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of assist police or other governmental agency in the 220 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 10.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1010 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident on Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 11.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 140 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 500 block of S. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 1110 block of Goodwin Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 12.
A report of building fire in the 300 block of Lance Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 800 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 1860 block of West City Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of dispatched and canceled en route in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2210 block of Church Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of lock-out in the 910 block of N. Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of gas leak in the 1360 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 13.
A report of unspecified incident in the 910 block of Hunnicut Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of fire in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 910 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 14.
A report of detector activation, no fire in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 120 block of Harding Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of public service in the 990 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1410 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of good intent call in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of hazardous condition in the 100 block of Merriwood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1730 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 15.
A report of good intent call in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 16.
A report of malicious, mischievous call in the 1900 block of Providence Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 16.
A report of unspecified incident in the 110 block of Selden Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 16.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 17.
A report of chemical spill or leak in the 450 block of Knobbs Creek Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 17.
A report of motor vehicle/pedestrian accident in the 400 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 18.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of S. Dyer Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 18.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1150 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 19.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Dec. 19.