EC Fire Department

Responded to removal of person(s) from stalled elevator in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, June 28.

Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 28.

Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, June 28.

Responded to the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue but was canceled en route, June 28.

Responded to outside rubbish or trash fire in the 1710 block of River Road, June 28.

Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 410 block of Harney Street, June 29.

Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive, June 29.

Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, June 29.

Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1890 block of Weeksville Road, June 29.

Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 200 block of Staysail Drive, June 29.

Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive, June 29.

Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 20 block of Arena Drive, June 30.

Responded to service in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 30.

Responded to false alarm or false call in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, June 30.

Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 610 block of Parsonage Street, June 30.

Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 120 block of Lisas Way, July 1.

Responded to brush fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, July 1.