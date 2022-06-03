EC Fire Department
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, May 17.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, May 17.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew on Sutton Drive, May 17.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, May 17.
Responded to system malfunction in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, May 17.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, May 17.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 800 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, May 17.
Responded to lock-in in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, May 17.
Responded to the 240 block of Neck Road but canceled en route, May 18.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 630 block of Pitts Chapel Road, May 19.
Responded to a gas leak in the 500 block of Cedar Street, May 19.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, May 19.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, May 20.
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 100 block of Genoa Drive, May 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Creek Road, May 20.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, May 20.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, May 20.
Responded to mobile property fire in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, May 21.
Responded to chemical spill or leak on S. Hughes Boulevard, May 21.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, May 21.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Capital Trace, May 21.
Responded to unauthorized burning in the 710 block of Fleetwood Street, May 22.
Responded to S. McMorrine Street but canceled en route, May 22.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1900 block of Providence Road, May 22.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, May 22.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 600 block of Duchess Lane, May 22.
Responded to good intent call in the 100 block of Mackey Drive, May 23.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, May 23.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, May 23.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1400 block of River Road, May 24.