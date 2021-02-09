EC Fire Department
A report of building fire in the 1040 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Jan. 31.
A report of service call in the 100 block of Commercial Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 1.
A report of Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of unspecified incident in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creed Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 30 block of Towers Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of sprinkler activation due to malfunction in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 130 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of hazardous condition in the 3880 block of Conlon Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of gas leak on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 2.
A report of passenger vehicle fire in the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries on Body Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 3.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 3.
A report of call for service in the 1100 block of Jessica Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 3.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1000 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 4.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 100 block of Hunters Trail, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 4.
A report of unspecified incident in the 1490 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 4.
A report of unspecified incident in the 120 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 5.
A report of electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Maryland Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 5.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 830 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 5.
A report of alarm system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Schwarzkopf Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 6.
A report of breakdown of light ballast in the 200 block of E. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 6.
A report of potential accident in the 540 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 8.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 600 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 8.
A report of potential accident in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 8.
A report of special outside fire in the 4000 block of Amstel Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in Feb. 8.