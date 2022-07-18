EC Fire Department responds after person trapped in stalled elevator From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jul 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to removal of person(s) from stalled elevator in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, June 28.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 28.Responded to smoke or odor removal in the 200 block of Renaissance Circle, June 28.Responded to the 910 block of Woodruff Avenue but was canceled en route, June 28.Responded to outside rubbish or trash fire in the 1710 block of River Road, June 28.Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 410 block of Harney Street, June 29.Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 2000 block of Ulster Drive, June 29.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, June 29.Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 1200 block of Byrd Street, June 29.Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1890 block of Weeksville Road, June 29.Responded to cooking fire, confined to container in the 200 block of Staysail Drive, June 29.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1300 block of Crescent Drive, June 29.Responded to municipal alarm system, malicious false alarm in the 20 block of Arena Drive, June 30.Responded to service in the 100 block of Fort Bragg Drive, June 30.Responded to false alarm or false call in the 700 block of N. Poindexter Street, June 30.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 610 block of Parsonage Street, June 30.Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 120 block of Lisas Way, July 1.Responded to brush fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, July 1.Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 320 block of Nugget Trail, July 1.Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, July 2.Responded to the 900 block of Morgan Street but found no incident on July 2.Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 690 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, July 2.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, July 2.Responded to brush fire in the 110 block of Capital Trace, July 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEx-Northeastern football player Lawson gets pro football opportunityBiden sells oil to China in middle of US gas crisisFormer Sears building to get new lifeSteinburg to resign from NC Senate July 31Jackson Dairy to cater to "old Edenton"It's a boy!Fundraiser to benefit Sawyer'Saturation patrol': Deputies, troopers issue 116 citationsCity Council calls for public hearing to address crime concernsBrooks to run for Camden clerk's job as write-in Images