EC Fire Department responds to accident, downed power line From staff reports Julian Eure Sep 20, 2022 EC Fire DepartmentResponded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 10.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of N. Water Street, Sept. 11.Responded to power line down in the 1200 block of Park Street, Sept. 11.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 11.Responded to service call on Herrington Road, Sept. 12.Responded to gas leak in the 500 block of Cedar Street, Sept. 12.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 12.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 3890 block of Waterside Drive, Sept. 13.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 3880 block of Waterside Drive, Sept. 13.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1920 block of Rivershore Road, Sept. 13.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1700 block of River Road, Sept. 13.Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment on Creek Road, Sept. 13.Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 14.Responded to gasoline or other flammable liquid spill in the 100 block of Continental Drive, Sept. 14.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Moseley Street, Sept. 15.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 100 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Sept. 15.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 600 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Sept. 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 16.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of N. Road Street, Sept. 16.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1610 block of Brookridge Drive, Sept. 16.Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Sept. 16.Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Sept. 17.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, Sept. 17.Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 820 block of Roanoke Avenue, Sept. 17.Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 600 block of Raven Way, Sept. 18.Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Halstead Boulevard, Sept. 18.