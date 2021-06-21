EC Fire Department
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 780 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of good intent call in the 1300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of malicious call in the 140 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of system malfunction in the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 7.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of false alarm or false call in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of gas leak in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 1100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 900 block of W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of gas leak in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew on W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of gas leak in the 870 block of Westway Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of heat from short circuit wiring in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 8.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A report of service call in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9.
A report of smoke or odor removal in the 120 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of heat for short circuit wiring in the 100 block of Pinewood Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of alarm sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of municipal alarm system, malicious alarm in the 610 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 140 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 10.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of service call in the 510 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2580 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, North, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 11.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of building fire in the 100 block of Ward Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 12.
A report of motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Cody Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A report of smoke detector activation, no fire in the 900 block of Jones Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 13.
A call for service in the 1810 block of Sanford Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of lifting assistance with EMS in the 410 block of Davis Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of motor vehicle accident with no injuries in the 770 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 520 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 14.
A report of medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 800 block of Raleigh Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15.