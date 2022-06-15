EC Fire Department
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 2210 block of Meads Street, June 4.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, June 4.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1200 block of Overman Circle, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 300 block of E. Broad Street, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 600 block of Keel Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 30 block of Mabine, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 600 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3870 block of Conlon Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 900 block of Herrington Road, June 5.
Responded to unspecified incident in the 1500 block of Main Street Extended, June 6.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 3510 block of Union Street, June 6.
Responded to medical assist, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, June 6.
Responded to emergency medical service in the 700 block of Grady Street, June 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Weeksville Road, June 7.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on Crescent Drive, June 7.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 100 block of S. Cobb Street, June 7.
Responded to gas leak in the 710 block of N. Poindexter Street, June 7.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, June 8.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on W. Ehringhaus Street, June 8.
Responded to the 1700 block of River Road but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to W. Main Street but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to the 100 block of Roanoke Avenue but no incident found on scene, June 8.
Responded to rescue, EMS, possible overdose in the 210 block of E. Broad Street, June 8.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false call in the 100 block of Springvale Drive, June 9.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 100 block of N. Griffin Street, June 9.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, other in the 300 block of Roanoke Avenue, June 9.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with no injuries on S. Hughes Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to hazardous condition on Halstead Boulevard, June 9.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire in the 1870 block of West City Drive, June 9.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, June 10.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 100 block of Grandview Drive, June 10.
Responded to passenger vehicle fire on Halstead Boulevard Extended, June 10.
Responded to the 720 block of Morgan Street but was canceled en route, June 10.
Responded to rescue, EMS incident, possible overdose in the 220 block of E. Broad Street, June 10.