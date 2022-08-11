EC Fire Department
Responded to smoke detector activation due to malfunction in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, July 24.
Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1860 block of West City Drive, July 25.
Responded to unintentional transmission of alarm in the 1950 block of N. Road Street, July 25.
Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, July 25.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, July 25.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, July 25.
Responded to electrical wiring, equipment problem in the 600 block of W. Colonial Avenue, July 25.
Responded to smoke scare, odor of smoke in the 1110 block of W. Williams Circle, July 26.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 110 block of Persse Street, July 27.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 700 block of Roanoke Avenue, July 27.
Responded to building fire in the 1000 block of Macey Jo Court, July 27.
Responded to arcing, electrical equipment in the 1 block of Timmerman Drive, July 27.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Roanoke Avenue, July 28.
Responded to the 1120 block of U.S. Highway South but on arrival discovered no incident, July 28.
Responded to EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injuries in the 110 block of Sutton Drive, July 29.
Responded to lock-out in the 1000 block of Tanner Court, July 29.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false alarm in the 1110 block of E. Williams Circle, July 29.
Responded to malicious, mischievous false alarm in the 640 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, July 29.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 1140 block of Parsonage Street, July 29.
Responded to water problem in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, July 29.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on S. Road Street, July 29.
Responded to attempted burning, illegal action in the 1300 block of Park Drive, July 30.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 30.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1140 block of N. Road Street, July 30.
Responded to false alarm or false call in the 1110 block of E. Williams Circle, July 31.
Responded to arcing, shorted electrical equipment in the 1220 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, July 31.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 3850 block of Conlon Way, July 31.
Responded to alarms system activation, no fire in the 110 block of Golf Club Drive, July 31.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.
Responded to building structure weakened or collapsed in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Aug. 1.
Responded to lifting assistance with EMS in the 140 block of Ranch Drive, Aug. 1.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Aug. 1.
Responded to electrical wiring/equipment problem in the 400 block of Walnut Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1400 block of N. Road Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Glade Street, Aug. 2.
Responded to detector activation, no fire in the 20 block of Arena Drive, Aug. 2.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries on Enterprise Drive, Aug. 3.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 960 block of Oak Stump Road, Aug. 3.
Responded to mobile property fire in the 800 block of Maple Street, Aug. 3.
Responded to special type of incident in the 1510 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Aug. 4.
Responded to motor vehicle accident with injuries in the 30 block of Camden Causeway, Aug. 4.