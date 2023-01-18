EC Fire Department responds to brush, cooking fires From staff reports Julian Eure Author email Jan 18, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EC Fire DepartmentResponded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 24.Responded to brush fire in the 120 block of Pailin Creek Road, Dec. 24.Responded to cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Dec. 24.Responded to incinerator overload in the 400 block of E. Burgess Street, Dec. 25.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Dec. 25.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 25.Responded to overheated motor in the 200 block of Golf Club Drive, Dec. 25.Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 530 block of Watercrest Circle, Dec. 25.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 25.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 3810 block of Waterside Drive, Dec. 25.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 25.Responded to gas or natural gas leak in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Dec. 25.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17, Dec. 25.Responded to smoke detector activation, no fire in the 1610 block of Peartree Road, Dec. 26.Responded to motor vehicle accident on S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 26.Responded to gas leak in the 3920 block of St. Helens Drive, Dec. 26.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 500 block of Rivers Retreat Way, Dec. 26.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 630 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Dec. 26.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Dec. 26.Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1610 block of Peartree Road, Dec. 26.Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 3840 block of Waterside Drive, Dec. 27.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 27.Responded to brush fire in the 1700 block of Darian Drive, Dec. 27.Responded to brush fire in the 1700 block of Darian Drive, Dec. 27.Responded to lock-out in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Dec. 27.Responded to call for service in the 200 block of Lafayette Avenue, Dec. 27.Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesThree members of family die in Newland house fireHarbor Towns buys better dinner boatSheriff's Office releases names of 3 fire victimsJackson Everett BallAlbemarle Neighbor: Dunlow pursues baking passion at Corner Baking Co.Exclusive Carova showcases costs of coastal developmentNorth Street House FireEdenton mourns Fauchald, Bergevin after fatal plane crashSheriff's official: Jail inmate's death ruled a suicideEC man arrested on warrants for discharging firearm into dwelling, being fugitive Images